Fatal Crash on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway

In a tragic accident on the Nagpur-Chandrapur highway, a 51-year-old Nagpur resident, Surendra Kartar Singh Chauhan, lost his life while two other passengers were severely injured. The incident occurred near Temburda village, located 57 km from Chandrapur.

The collision happened as the victims' car rammed into a container truck from behind, reported local law enforcement authorities. The injured passengers, Shailesh Rangari and Venkatesh Rao, who are aged 50 and 52 respectively, were swiftly transported to Warora rural hospital for urgent medical care.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Further updates are awaited as police continue their probe.

