Supreme Court Denies Steve Bannon's Appeal to Delay Prison Sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump ally, to delay his prison sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the US Capitol insurrection. Bannon was ordered to begin his four-month sentence on July 1. His defense argued the subpoena was invalid due to Trump's executive privilege claims.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 00:16 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday denied Steve Bannon's emergency appeal to postpone his prison sentence. The longtime Trump associate was convicted for ignoring a subpoena related to the January 6 Capitol attack investigation.

Bannon was ordered to start his four-month prison term on July 1. His lawyers claimed the subpoena was invalid under executive privilege by former President Donald Trump. However, prosecutors highlighted that Trump never invoked such privilege before the House committee and that Bannon had not been part of the White House for years.

The defense plans to appeal to the full appeals court, with Republican House leaders backing the assertion that the January 6 committee was improperly constituted. This comes as another Trump aide, Peter Navarro, also recently began serving a sentence for contempt of Congress.

