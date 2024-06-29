Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Illegal Silencers, Destroys Over 10,000 Devices

The Mumbai traffic police on Saturday announced the destruction of more than 10,000 pressure horns and modified silencers in a sustained crackdown on illegal two-wheeler modifications.

The operation, initiated on May 21 and concluded on June 11, focused on vehicles equipped with these illegal devices, resulting in the seizure of 8,268 pressure horns and 2,005 modified silencers, an official revealed.

In a dramatic display at the traffic police headquarters, 10,273 seized items were destroyed under a road roller in the presence of senior police officials. Offenders faced fines amounting to Rs 33.31 lakh. The crackdown will extend to manufacturers, distributors, and dealers in the near future.

