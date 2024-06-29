Tamil Nadu's Tough Stance on Bootlegging: Life Imprisonment for Fatalities
Following a tragic hooch incident in Kallakurichi that claimed over 60 lives, Tamil Nadu's government has amended the Prohibition Act to impose stricter penalties, including life imprisonment for bootleggers if fatalities occur. The bill aims to eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state and has received support from various political quarters.
Days after the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy claimed over 60 lives, the Tamil Nadu government has taken decisive action by amending the Prohibition Act to substantially enhance the punishment for bootleggers. Under the new amendment, life imprisonment could be imposed on those responsible for fatalities due to spurious liquor.
The Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, amends sections 4, 5, 6, 7, and 11 to increase the punishment term and fine quantum for offences linked to the manufacture, possession, and sale of illicit liquor. The reformed penalties include a maximum punishment of 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fines up to Rs 5 lakh. In cases of death caused by illicit liquor, the punishment escalates to life imprisonment with a mandatory fine of no less than Rs 10 lakh.
The Kallakurichi incident, which occurred roughly two weeks ago, saw 63 people, including women and a transgender individual, lose their lives, prompting the opposition parties AIADMK and BJP to demand a CBI probe. In the Assembly, Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai and PMK's G K Mani suggested various reforms, including a select committee and assigning onus on the police or specific officials. The bill was introduced by Prohibition Minister S Muthusamy and subsequently passed.
