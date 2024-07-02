Left Menu

NZ Concludes Trade Deal with Costa Rica, Iceland, and Switzerland to Boost Sustainability

Named the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability (ACCTS), this landmark deal focuses on enhancing trade in sustainable goods and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:02 IST
NZ Concludes Trade Deal with Costa Rica, Iceland, and Switzerland to Boost Sustainability
Minister McClay highlighted that ACCTS will create new market opportunities for New Zealand exporters, with benefits expected to increase as more countries join the agreement. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has successfully concluded a pioneering trade agreement with Costa Rica, Iceland, and Switzerland, aimed at removing tariffs on a wide range of products that promote sustainability and environmental goals, announced Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

Key Points of the Agreement

Named the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability (ACCTS), this landmark deal focuses on enhancing trade in sustainable goods and services. For New Zealand, it entails the elimination of tariffs on significant exports such as 41 wood products and wool. Additionally, tariffs will be lifted on various other products including wool fibre, slag wool used for insulation, recycled paper, LED lamps, and rechargeable batteries.

Support for Renewable Energy

The agreement also supports New Zealand's renewable energy sector by establishing rules to curb harmful fossil fuel subsidies and setting guidelines for ecolabelling, thereby encouraging the growth of sustainable practices across industries.

Economic Benefits and Market Access

Minister McClay highlighted that ACCTS will create new market opportunities for New Zealand exporters, with benefits expected to increase as more countries join the agreement. This marks New Zealand's first trade deal with these countries outside of the WTO framework, underscoring its commitment to fostering high-quality trade relations while addressing climate and sustainability challenges.

Economic Impact

McClay emphasized that a strong economy is crucial for raising incomes, reducing living costs, and ensuring robust public services for New Zealanders. ACCTS, by promoting sustainable trade practices, contributes to achieving these economic goals.

The ACCTS trade agreement represents a significant step forward for New Zealand in promoting sustainable trade practices and expanding its export markets. By removing tariffs on environmentally beneficial products and supporting renewable energy initiatives, the agreement sets a precedent for future international trade deals that prioritize climate and sustainability objectives.

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024