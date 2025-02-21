Left Menu

Costa Rica Becomes Temporary Home for Deported Migrants in U.S. Deal

Costa Rica has received its first group of migrants deported from the U.S., mainly from Asian countries, under a deal with the U.S. government. These migrants will stay for a month before possibly returning to their home countries, as part of the U.S.'s migration crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 07:47 IST
Costa Rica has welcomed its initial group of deported migrants from predominantly Asian nations, pursuant to a recent agreement with the United States. This initiative is part of a larger strategy by the U.S. government to intensify its crackdown on illegal immigration, with more flights anticipated for deportees heading to cooperating countries.

The group, deported via a flight from San Diego, arrived in San Jose and subsequently moved to a migrant shelter close to Panama. They are permitted a one-month stay in Costa Rica for the arrangement of their return to native countries or, where necessary, further assessment of individual cases, according to Omer Badilla, the Deputy Security Minister.

The measure, involving up to 200 migrants, forms part of efforts to preempt potential U.S. tariffs on Costa Rican imports. Separately, U.S. authorities have also deported 177 Venezuelan migrants to Honduras. Furthermore, Panama has identified asylum requests from three of its recently received migrants, hinting at possible resettlement in nations like Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

