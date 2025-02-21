Costa Rica: A Crucial Stop in US Deportation Strategy

Costa Rica has recently become a pivotal stop for deportation flights under the Trump administration's tougher immigration policies. A US flight with 135 deportees, mainly of Asian origin, landed in Costa Rica, marking the country as a crucial layover point en route to returning migrants to their home countries.

The agreement, struck during a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is part of a larger regional strategy. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has emphasized his nation's role in supporting the US, despite criticism over detainee conditions and concerns about respecting international asylum protocols.

In a similar manner, Honduras temporarily facilitated Venezuelan deportees, serving as a 'humanitarian bridge' as part of a growing network of deportation pathways. Costa Rica, assuring improved treatment and support for deportees, continues to play a significant role in this contentious process.

(With inputs from agencies.)