Coordinated Efforts Enhance Migrant Transit in Costa Rica and Panama

Costa Rica and Panama are working together to facilitate southbound migrant transit. With the U.S. border closed, migrants head southward. New transit systems aim to avoid human trafficking. The plan includes organized transport for Colombians, Venezuelans, and Ecuadorians to their home countries, while some are detained in Panama's Darien province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Penasblancas | Updated: 04-03-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 06:35 IST
Costa Rica and Panama are coordinating efforts to expedite the transit of southbound migrants, following the closure of the U.S. border to asylum seekers.

The security ministers from both countries have proposed a new system to streamline the process and protect migrants from human traffickers.

Small groups of migrants have already begun using the new route, amid complaints of detainment and harsh conditions in Panama's Darien province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

