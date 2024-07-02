NZ and Solomon Islands Strengthen Partnership to Enhance Security and Prosperity

New Zealand and the Solomon Islands are bolstering their collaboration in various sectors to enhance security and prosperity, announced Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Key Areas of Cooperation

“Solomon Islands is a very important Pacific partner for New Zealand, and we are pleased to be finding ways to do more together for mutual benefit,” said Peters. He highlighted several key areas for enhanced cooperation, including aviation, connectivity, security, economic development, disaster response and resilience, labour mobility, and strategic infrastructure.

High-Level Meetings and Agreements

During their visit to the Solomon Islands, the New Zealand delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Peters, is engaging in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele and other political leaders. The talks focus on shared development priorities and regional challenges, including those in New Caledonia.

Key Events and Agreements

Key events during the visit include the handover of the Seghe Airfield and the signing of a refreshed Air Services Agreement. The delegation will also pay respects at the Bloody Ridge WWII memorial by laying a wreath.

“The enhanced Air Services Agreement will improve the freedom of air services on routes between New Zealand and Solomon Islands,” Peters stated. “This will benefit tourism and business travel, allow for easier travel for seasonal workers, and offer better trade potential.”

Delegation Members

Accompanying Peters are Minister of Customs and for Seniors Casey Costello, Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC) Tim van de Molen, FADTC members Damien O’Connor and Teanau Tuiono, and Chair of the Labour Pacific Caucus, Jenny Salesa.

Pacific Tour

The Solomon Islands is the first destination on the delegation’s Pacific tour this week, which will also include visits to Nauru and Niue.

This strengthened partnership between New Zealand and the Solomon Islands underscores the commitment of both nations to working together for mutual benefit, addressing regional challenges, and fostering greater security and prosperity in the Pacific region.