CBI Nabs FCI Officials and Trader in Rs 1 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a general manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) stationed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh to secure a tender for rice transportation.

The general manager, Prem Singh Bhanot, and three other individuals—including FCI Manager (Accounts) Sanjoy Dey, Malina Dey, Proprietor of SP Traders and Suppliers Pvt Ltd, and a middleman named Syed Hasnain Ahmed—were taken into custody.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the actions of Bhanot, in collusion with the proprietor and middleman, led to the facilitation and disbursement of a work order via corrupt practices. The CBI conducted a sting operation to capture the suspects in the act of exchanging bribes, successfully nabbing all involved.

