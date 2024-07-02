CBI Nabs FCI Officials and Trader in Rs 1 Lakh Bribery Scandal
The CBI has arrested FCI General Manager Prem Singh Bhanot and three others in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh related to a rice transportation tender. The agency conducted a trap operation, seizing cash, electronics, and documents during searches.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a general manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) stationed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh to secure a tender for rice transportation.
The general manager, Prem Singh Bhanot, and three other individuals—including FCI Manager (Accounts) Sanjoy Dey, Malina Dey, Proprietor of SP Traders and Suppliers Pvt Ltd, and a middleman named Syed Hasnain Ahmed—were taken into custody.
According to a CBI spokesperson, the actions of Bhanot, in collusion with the proprietor and middleman, led to the facilitation and disbursement of a work order via corrupt practices. The CBI conducted a sting operation to capture the suspects in the act of exchanging bribes, successfully nabbing all involved.
