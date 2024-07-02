Pakistan and Afghanistan Hold Positive Talks Amidst Tensions
Pakistani diplomats and Afghanistan's Taliban-led interim government representatives held discussions in Qatar to address bilateral and regional issues. Both sides expressed hope for positive relations. They also participated in a UN-sponsored meeting and discussed various projects and issues, including the Trans-Afghan Railway and counter-terrorism measures.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistani diplomats engaged in what is being described as a 'good' meeting with representatives from Afghanistan's Taliban-led interim government in Qatar this past week. The discussions focused on bilateral and regional issues, aiming to ease tensions and mend the strained ties between the two neighboring countries.
The Afghan delegation, attending a UN-sponsored Afghanistan meeting in Doha, was hosted by the Pakistani mission in Qatar. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who led the delegation, characterized the meeting as 'positive' and expressed hope for enhanced relations with Pakistan.
Discussions also took place on the sidelines of Doha-III, where both nations, along with Uzbekistan and Qatar, reviewed the Trans-Afghan Railway project intended to connect South and Central Asia, showcasing the ongoing diplomatic dialogue and efforts for regional stability.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Taliban's Supreme Leader Urges Unity Amid Crisis
UN Expert Condemns Taliban's Systematic Abuse of Women and Girls as Potential Crimes Against Humanity
Nepal and China Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Reaffirm Panchsheel Principles
Taliban Confirm Attendance at UN-Meeting in Doha Despite No Women Participation
UN Faces Heat Over Exclusion of Afghan Women from Crucial Taliban Meeting