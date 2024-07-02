Wall Street Dips as Megacaps Retreat Ahead of Fed Talks
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as large-cap stocks retreated after a strong session. Investors showed caution ahead of jobs opening data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw declines at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.27 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 39,108.25. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.25 points, or 0.24%, at 5,461.84, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.26 points, or 0.40%, to 17,808.04 at the opening bell.
