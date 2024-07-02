Left Menu

Wall Street Dips as Megacaps Retreat Ahead of Fed Talks

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as large-cap stocks retreated after a strong session. Investors showed caution ahead of jobs opening data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw declines at the opening bell.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as megacap stocks retreated after a strong session, with additional caution creeping in ahead of jobs opening data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.27 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 39,108.25. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.25 points, or 0.24%, at 5,461.84, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.26 points, or 0.40%, to 17,808.04 at the opening bell.

