Assam CM Sarma Assures Swift Flood Relief Amid Inundation Crisis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected flood-affected areas in Bokakhat and reviewed the situation in Kaziranga National Park. He assured people in relief camps that repairs would be undertaken swiftly and directed officials to provide adequate relief. Sarma also emphasized that compensation would be disbursed quickly.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inspected flood-affected areas in Bokakhat, Golaghat district.

Sarma traversed the inundated regions in Upper Assam by speed boat, later engaging with residents in relief camps following a breach from Negheriting-Rongagorah Duke to Nikori PWD Road.

The chief minister assured camp residents that swift repairs would be made to roads and embankments, enabling their return home. He also reviewed Kaziranga National Park's extensive flooding, ensuring measures like traffic regulation on highways to protect wildlife. 'We are providing adequate relief and rehabilitation,' he told reporters, outlining efforts including medical camps and food distribution.

With Assam witnessing its second flood wave, affecting 20 districts and 6.71 lakh people, Sarma directed district commissioners to list damaged homes for quick compensation. He mentioned that post-water recession, geo-tubes would be installed at breached embankments within days, offering much-needed relief. Sarma pledged full support and indicated potential aid from Prime Minister Modi if necessary.

