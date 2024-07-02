Tragic Deaths in Indore Orphanage Prompt High-Level Inquiry

Indore, Madhya Pradesh—A tragedy struck at an Indore shelter home where five children succumbed and 31 others were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning. The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain the cause of these deaths.

Over 204 children, including orphans and those with mental health issues, are housed at the Bal Ashram shelter home. The incident came to light when 8-year-old Shubh died on Sunday due to seizures. The following days saw the deaths of Karan (12), Akash (7), Chhota Govind (5), and Rani (11).

A video showing sub-divisional magistrate Omnarayan Singh Badkul laughing during the investigation led to his transfer. The district administration and food department have initiated an investigation, collecting food samples from the ashram.

