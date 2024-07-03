Controversial Preacher Bhole Baba Praised Amid Stampede Tragedy

A day after a tragic stampede in Hathras that resulted in over 100 fatalities, the native villagers of the controversial preacher Bhole Baba in Bahadurnagar, Kasganj district, extolled him for his spiritual work and refusal to accept donations.

Born Baba Narayan Hari, Bhole Baba, previously served in the police department before transforming into a revered religious preacher.

Residents confirmed that he never solicited donations and built his 'Bhavya Dham' through voluntary contributions. Despite his current controversies, the local community maintains a high regard for his moral conduct and charitable work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)