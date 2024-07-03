Left Menu

Controversial Preacher Bhole Baba Praised Amid Stampede Tragedy

Following a stampede in Hathras that claimed over 100 lives, villagers of Bhole Baba's native village in Kasganj district praised him for his spiritual contributions and his refusal to accept donations. Bhole Baba, a former policeman, has been a prominent religious preacher despite controversies surrounding him.

PTI | Kasganj | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:43 IST
Controversial Preacher Bhole Baba Praised Amid Stampede Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a tragic stampede in Hathras that resulted in over 100 fatalities, the native villagers of the controversial preacher Bhole Baba in Bahadurnagar, Kasganj district, extolled him for his spiritual work and refusal to accept donations.

Born Baba Narayan Hari, Bhole Baba, previously served in the police department before transforming into a revered religious preacher.

Residents confirmed that he never solicited donations and built his 'Bhavya Dham' through voluntary contributions. Despite his current controversies, the local community maintains a high regard for his moral conduct and charitable work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024