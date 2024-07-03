Left Menu

Key Arrest in Chopra Flogging Case

Police in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district have arrested Amirul Islam for his alleged involvement in the public flogging of a couple. The arrest took place near the international border with Bangladesh. This follows the viral spread of a video showing the flogging, which has led to widespread outrage.

West Bengal police have made a significant arrest in the public flogging case of Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur district, bringing Amirul Islam into custody.

Amirul was apprehended near the state's international border with Bangladesh. He was identified from video footage alongside the prime accused, Tajmul Islam, infamously known as 'JCB'.

The police launched a suo moto case following the video's viral spread on social media, promising to identify and arrest the remaining accused involved in this stark act of public brutality.

