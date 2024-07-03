Key Arrest in Chopra Flogging Case

West Bengal police have made a significant arrest in the public flogging case of Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur district, bringing Amirul Islam into custody.

Amirul was apprehended near the state's international border with Bangladesh. He was identified from video footage alongside the prime accused, Tajmul Islam, infamously known as 'JCB'.

The police launched a suo moto case following the video's viral spread on social media, promising to identify and arrest the remaining accused involved in this stark act of public brutality.

