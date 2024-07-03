Stampede Tragedy at Narayan Sakaar Hari's Gathering in Hathras

A gathering for Narayan Sakaar Hari's satsang in Hathras ended in tragedy as a stampede claimed 121 lives. The chaos erupted when followers surged towards Hari's vehicle for 'darshan', a report by SDM Sikandra Rao revealed.

Over 2 lakh devotees attended the event, and the situation deteriorated as Hari's security staff attempted to manage the crowd, causing people to fall and triggering panic. Those who fell were trampled by others running from the road towards an open field, resulting in a devastating loss of life.

Mukhya sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and other organizers have now been named in an FIR filed at the Sikandar Rau police station, adding a legal dimension to the ongoing investigation.

