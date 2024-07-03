Left Menu

India Calls for UN Security Council Reforms to Strengthen Peacekeeping Operations

India has called for caution in actions authorized by the current UN Security Council, highlighting the need for reforms. Emphasizing sovereignty and the unique needs of host nations, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka elaborated on India's stance during the 4th UN Chief of Police Summit, advocating for multilateral and regional partnerships.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:18 IST
India Calls for UN Security Council Reforms to Strengthen Peacekeeping Operations
AI Generated Representative Image

Underlining the need to strengthen existing mechanisms in UN peacekeeping operations, India has cautioned against actions rooted in authorisation from a Security Council that does not represent current realities and underscored the need to reform the powerful UN body.

Delivering India's position on UN Policing during the 4th UN Chief of Police Summit held last month, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka stressed the need for political conditions conducive to conflict-avoidance. He emphasized the importance of respecting sovereignty and warned of current global mistrust in multilateral systems. "We have to be wary of infringing upon the sovereignty of host nations," he said.

Deka advocated for reforms in the 15-nation UN Security Council, highlighting that it should reflect modern dynamics and give greater representation to regions like Africa, aligning with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration. He pointed out that intra-state conflicts involving non-state armed groups require clear mandates, adequate resources, and exit strategies. "There can be no substitute for national efforts in creating secure environments for civilians," he observed.

Deka also pointed to the necessity for continuous coordination among UN leadership, host nations, and Troop/Police Contributing countries right from the conception to the execution of mission mandates. Misuse of digital and social media calls for robust strategic communication to avoid misinformation. The Intelligence Bureau Director reiterated India's commitment, including its significant troop contributions and police presence in UN missions like MONUSCO and UNISFA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024