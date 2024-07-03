India Calls for UN Security Council Reforms to Strengthen Peacekeeping Operations

Underlining the need to strengthen existing mechanisms in UN peacekeeping operations, India has cautioned against actions rooted in authorisation from a Security Council that does not represent current realities and underscored the need to reform the powerful UN body.

Delivering India's position on UN Policing during the 4th UN Chief of Police Summit held last month, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka stressed the need for political conditions conducive to conflict-avoidance. He emphasized the importance of respecting sovereignty and warned of current global mistrust in multilateral systems. "We have to be wary of infringing upon the sovereignty of host nations," he said.

Deka advocated for reforms in the 15-nation UN Security Council, highlighting that it should reflect modern dynamics and give greater representation to regions like Africa, aligning with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration. He pointed out that intra-state conflicts involving non-state armed groups require clear mandates, adequate resources, and exit strategies. "There can be no substitute for national efforts in creating secure environments for civilians," he observed.

Deka also pointed to the necessity for continuous coordination among UN leadership, host nations, and Troop/Police Contributing countries right from the conception to the execution of mission mandates. Misuse of digital and social media calls for robust strategic communication to avoid misinformation. The Intelligence Bureau Director reiterated India's commitment, including its significant troop contributions and police presence in UN missions like MONUSCO and UNISFA.

