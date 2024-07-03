Left Menu

Inter-State Burglary Duo Nabbed in Goa

Goa Police apprehended two members of an inter-state gang involved in multiple house burglaries, including one in Miramar, within 24 hours of the crime. The arrested duo, connected with over 25 break-ins, confessed to their involvement in various burglaries across Goa and Delhi.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:22 IST
Goa Police have successfully apprehended two individuals part of an inter-state gang notorious for numerous house burglaries in both Goa and Delhi, a senior official disclosed on Wednesday.

The suspects, Arman Khan (33) from North East Delhi and Pawan Gaud (22) from Maharashtra, were arrested after breaking into a house in Miramar on the outskirts of Panaji.

'Both suspects, linked to the 'Raziya Gang', confessed to burglarizing multiple residences, including the recent Miramar incident where Rs 75,000 worth of items were stolen,' the officer stated. Bali also had a history of similar offences in Verna and other places.

