Historic Release: Houthi Agreement on Mohammed Qahtan's Freedom
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis will release Mohammed Qahtan, an Islah party member, under a deal with the Saudi-backed government in Aden. The Islah party, a Sunni group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, has been a longstanding foe of the Shi'ite Houthis.
Reuters | Aden | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:32 IST
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis will release Mohammed Qahtan, a member of the Islah party, under a deal reached with the Saudi-backed government in Aden, Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters on Wednesday.
Islah, a Sunni group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, is a longstanding foe of the mainly Shi'ite Houthis.
