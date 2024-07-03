Houthis to Release Islah Party Member in Prisoner Swap Deal
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have agreed to release Mohammed Qahtan, an Islah party member, under a new deal with the Saudi-backed government in Aden. This announcement was made by Abdul Qader al-Mortada, the head of the Houthi negotiating delegation, during prisoner swap talks in Muscat.
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:48 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis will release Mohammed Qahtan, a member of the Islah party, under a deal reached with the Saudi-backed government in Aden, the head of the Houthi negotiating delegation at prisoners swap talks in Muscat, Abdul Qader al-Mortada, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Islah, a Sunni group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, is a longstanding foe of the mainly Shi'ite Houthis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement