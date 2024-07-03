Houthis to Release Islah Party Member in Prisoner Swap Deal

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis will release Mohammed Qahtan, a member of the Islah party, under a deal reached with the Saudi-backed government in Aden, the head of the Houthi negotiating delegation at prisoners swap talks in Muscat, Abdul Qader al-Mortada, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Islah, a Sunni group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, is a longstanding foe of the mainly Shi'ite Houthis.

