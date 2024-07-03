Left Menu

Houthis to Release Islah Party Member in Prisoner Swap Deal

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have agreed to release Mohammed Qahtan, an Islah party member, under a new deal with the Saudi-backed government in Aden. This announcement was made by Abdul Qader al-Mortada, the head of the Houthi negotiating delegation, during prisoner swap talks in Muscat.

Updated: 03-07-2024 19:48 IST
Houthis to Release Islah Party Member in Prisoner Swap Deal

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis will release Mohammed Qahtan, a member of the Islah party, under a deal reached with the Saudi-backed government in Aden, the head of the Houthi negotiating delegation at prisoners swap talks in Muscat, Abdul Qader al-Mortada, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Islah, a Sunni group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, is a longstanding foe of the mainly Shi'ite Houthis.

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

