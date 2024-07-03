Left Menu

Chaos and Loss: The Controversial Reign of Bhole Baba

Bhole Baba, a self-styled godman, faces scrutiny after a deadly stampede at his congregation in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. As police investigate, Bhole Baba refrained from public appearances. Despite not being named in the FIR, the controversial preacher is under police watch, raising questions about his influence and accountability.

Tens of thousands of his dedicated followers would attend his 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states, but on Wednesday controversial preacher Bhole Baba, who equated himself to God in his sermons, chose not to make a public appearance as families of over 100 people who died in the stampede at his congregation in Hathras mourned their loss.

The self-styled godman, called Baba Narayan Hari and Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, is not named in the list of the accused in the FIR filed in the incident, though his name remains in the complaint.

Over two decades after he quit the police department and became a religious preacher, Bhole Baba presides over several ashrams, the largest in Mainpuri, which was surrounded by police on Wednesday. However, it was unclear whether he was inside.

In one of his sermon videos, Bhole Baba asserts his divine incarnation, stating, ''I go to temples, gurdwaras, mosques, and churches. I reach wherever I am called from. And if I am not called, I don't go.''

Reports described chaos incited by the godman's security during a stampede in Hathras, which claimed 121 lives. In a statement, the godman blamed ''anti-social elements'' and announced legal action against a Supreme Court lawyer.

In his native village Bahadurnagar, locals claim Baba is over 60 years old, childless, and had adopted a girl who died years ago. Despite some commendations for not soliciting donations, his controversial methods and recent mishap cast a shadow over his spiritual claims.

