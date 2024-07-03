Left Menu

Tragedy at Bhole Baba's Satsang: Stampede Claims Over 100 Lives

Controversial preacher Bhole Baba, revered by many, refrained from a public appearance following a deadly stampede at his congregation in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed over 100 lives. The preacher, not named in the FIR but mentioned in complaints, had left the site before the chaos ensued.

PTI | Kasane | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:41 IST
Controversial preacher Bhole Baba, who commands tens of thousands of devotees across Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states, abstained from public appearance on Wednesday, following a tragic stampede at his congregation in Hathras that resulted in over 100 fatalities.

Though Bhole Baba is not listed among the accused in the FIR, his name features in the complaints related to the incident. A preliminary inquiry suggested that chaos triggered by the godman's security detail and a 'slippery slope' led to the deadly stampede.

Authorities have now canceled his upcoming events in Agra. Local villagers vouch for his good conduct, noting he never asked for offerings, while police maintain tight security around his main ashram in Mainpuri.

