Left Menu

US Urges Haiti to Form Electoral Council Amidst Gang Violence

US officials have urged Haiti's prime minister to establish an electoral council to restore democratic governance amid ongoing gang violence. The transitional council named Garry Conille as the new prime minister and is tasked with appointing an electoral commission. The US has provided support to combat gang violence and restore stability.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 04-07-2024 03:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 03:21 IST
US Urges Haiti to Form Electoral Council Amidst Gang Violence
AI Generated Representative Image

In a crucial move towards political stability, US officials have urged Haiti's Prime Minister to prioritize forming an electoral council. This comes amid intense gang violence disrupting the nation.

'This essential step will provide the Haitian people with a chance to democratically elect their leaders for the first time in years,' stated Brian Nichols, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, after a discussion between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille.

The US acknowledges the progress made by Prime Minister Conille in improving security conditions. However, Nichols emphasized the necessity of establishing an electoral council. The transitional council, which named Conille as Prime Minister, holds the responsibility to appoint this electoral body before any elections can occur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024