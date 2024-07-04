US Urges Haiti to Form Electoral Council Amidst Gang Violence

In a crucial move towards political stability, US officials have urged Haiti's Prime Minister to prioritize forming an electoral council. This comes amid intense gang violence disrupting the nation.

'This essential step will provide the Haitian people with a chance to democratically elect their leaders for the first time in years,' stated Brian Nichols, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, after a discussion between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille.

The US acknowledges the progress made by Prime Minister Conille in improving security conditions. However, Nichols emphasized the necessity of establishing an electoral council. The transitional council, which named Conille as Prime Minister, holds the responsibility to appoint this electoral body before any elections can occur.

