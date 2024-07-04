Pro Palestine Protestors Scale Australia's Parliament House Roof

Pro Palestine protestors climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, TV footage showed.

Footage showed four people dressed in dark clothes on the roof of the building, unfurling black banners including one reading "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", a common refrain of Pro Palestine protestors.

