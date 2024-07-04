Ukraine's Air Defense Triumph: 21 Drones Shot Down in Overnight Attack
In a significant defensive success, Ukraine's air force reported shooting down 21 out of 22 Shahed drones used in a Russian attack overnight. The interception took place over six regions in northern and central Ukraine, showcasing the strength and efficiency of Ukrainian air defense systems.
Updated: 04-07-2024 10:48 IST
Ukraine shot down 21 out of 22 Shahed drones used in a Russian attack overnight, its air force reported on Thursday.
Ukrainian air defence shot down the drones over six regions in northern and central Ukraine, the air force said.
