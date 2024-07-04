Left Menu

Ukraine Defends Against Shahed Drone Assault

Ukraine successfully intercepted 21 out of 22 Shahed drones launched in a Russian attack, as reported by its air force. The drones were downed across six regions in northern and central Ukraine. One drone strike in Chernihiv caused power outages affecting over 5,000 consumers.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 11:07 IST
Ukraine Defends Against Shahed Drone Assault
AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine shot down 21 out of 22 Shahed drones used in a Russian attack overnight, its air force reported on Thursday.

Ukrainian air defence shot down the drones over six regions in northern and central Ukraine, the air force said. The governor of the northern region of Chernihiv said that one of the drones struck a facility in his region, without providing more details. He added that over 5,000 consumers in the region remained without power as of Thursday morning in his statement.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said that the air defence shot down two drones over his region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024