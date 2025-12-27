Russian Air Defense Foils Drone Operation Targeting Moscow

Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted and downed eight drones that were headed towards Moscow on Saturday, as per a statement by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

The incident prompted temporary airspace restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports for security reasons, as confirmed by Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia.

The announcement underscored the ongoing security challenges facing the Russian capital, putting aviation authorities on high alert to ensure safety in the region.

