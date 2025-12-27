Russian Air Defense Foils Drone Operation Targeting Moscow
On Saturday, Russian air defense forces intercepted and shot down eight drones destined for Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Consequently, Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports imposed temporary airspace restrictions due to security concerns, as confirmed by Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:32 IST
- Country:
- Russia
(With inputs from agencies.)
