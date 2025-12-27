Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Foils Drone Operation Targeting Moscow

On Saturday, Russian air defense forces intercepted and shot down eight drones destined for Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Consequently, Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports imposed temporary airspace restrictions due to security concerns, as confirmed by Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:32 IST
Russian Air Defense Foils Drone Operation Targeting Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted and downed eight drones that were headed towards Moscow on Saturday, as per a statement by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

The incident prompted temporary airspace restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports for security reasons, as confirmed by Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia.

The announcement underscored the ongoing security challenges facing the Russian capital, putting aviation authorities on high alert to ensure safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
2
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
3
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
4
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025