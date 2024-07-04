Bose vs Banerjee: Calcutta HC to Hear Defamation Suit
The Calcutta High Court will hear the defamation case filed by Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 10. Bose's lawsuit followed Banerjee's claims that women felt unsafe visiting the Raj Bhavan. The matter was adjourned by Justice Krishna Rao, allowing for further action.
The Calcutta High Court announced on Thursday that it will hear the defamation suit filed by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 10.
Bose had lodged the defamation suit on June 28, in response to Banerjee's allegations that women were fearful of visiting the Raj Bhavan.
Bose's counsel, Dhiraj Trivedi, requested an early hearing date before Justice Krishna Rao, who adjourned the hearing for July 10. Justice Rao noted the suit was based on news reports and pointed out that the publications mentioned were not made parties to the case, allowing the petitioner to take appropriate steps accordingly.
