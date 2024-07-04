New Criminal Laws Mark Paradigm Shift in Justice System

Former senior police officers, including a former CBI chief, have commended the new criminal laws effective from Monday, which are expected to deliver speedy and victim-centric justice.

Notably, former Maharashtra DGP Sanjeev Dayal applauded the laws for shifting away from colonial-era mindsets and focusing on crimes against women, including rape, molestation, and child trafficking. 'The scientific methods introduced will likely improve conviction rates, and the limit on court adjournments should expedite justice for victims,' Dayal said.

Dayal was part of a committee that included senior police officers like Satish Sahney, MR Reddy, SS Puri, and others, that in 2020 recommended these legal changes.

'Seeing our recommendations codified is very satisfying. Now, it's up to implementing agencies and courts,' he added. Similarly, former Maharashtra Police DGP AN Roy emphasized that the new laws adopt a victim-centric approach compared to the British-era Penal Code.

'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita aims to deliver timely justice to women and children through increased punishment in such cases, and the usage of digital evidence reviews while focusing on national security,' Roy stated.

Former CBI Chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal noted that these laws symbolize a significant shift towards a people-centric justice approach, promising timely and accurate justice. 'The Indian criminal justice system is now more victim-friendly and justice-oriented, a transformation realized through extensive deliberation,' he said. Jaiswal also mentioned that the new laws would address the challenges related to cyber crimes.

Former SPG Director MR Reddy mentioned that the new laws would result in a 'paradigm shift' in enforcing scientific investigations and accelerating case resolutions.

