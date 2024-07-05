WWII Bomb Defused Successfully in West Bengal
An unexploded World War II bomb was discovered and defused in Jhargram district of West Bengal. State government machinery and the Indian Air Force collaborated to ensure the safety of nearby residents during the operation, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
- Country:
- India
An unexploded World War-II bomb was discovered in an open field in Jhargram district and successfully defused, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Friday.
Sharing an image of the operation on X, the Chief Minister announced that state government machinery, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, effectively defused the bomb while ensuring the safety of nearby residents.
'Yesterday, we were alerted about an unexploded WW-II bomb found in an open field at Bhulanpur village in Jhargram district. The state government, including the police and the IAF, immediately took action. Residents of nearby areas were moved to a safe and secure place before conducting the operation,' she said.
'Subsequently, the bomb was safely and successfully defused. I thank everyone involved for the good work done,' she added.
ALSO READ
Informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action: Governor Bose.
WHO Global Patient Safety Report 2024 Highlights Progress in Enhancing Healthcare Safety
Konkan Railway Fortifies Safety Measures for Monsoon Challenges
Safety and Reliability: Why inDrive.Outstation is the best choice for intercity travel
Enhancing Occupational Safety, Health, and Social Protection in Rwanda's Construction Sector