Andrew Tate Granted Permission to Leave Romania Amid Awaiting Trial
A Romanian court has ruled that social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania, but he must stay within the European Union while he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang. Tate's spokesperson called the ruling a 'significant victory.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:13 IST
- Country:
- Romania
A court in Romania's capital ruled Friday that social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
The Bucharest Tribunal's decision to allow Tate, 37, to leave the country was hailed by his spokesperson as a "significant victory and a major step forward" in the case.
