Jharkhand's Mines Declared Child Labour-Free, 20,000 Children Rescued

The NCPCR has declared mica mines in Jharkhand child labour-free, with over 20,000 children now enrolled in schools. This achievement is credited to the efforts of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, local communities, and government bodies. Continuous monitoring is planned until 2025 to ensure sustained success against child labour.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has officially declared Jharkhand's mica mines child labour-free. This significant milestone marks the culmination of efforts that have rescued over 20,000 children from laborious conditions and provided them with educational opportunities.

The 'Child Labour-Free Mica' campaign, headed by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) in collaboration with local communities and government bodies, has been instrumental in transforming these villages. Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR, expressed pride in this achievement, crediting persistent and focused efforts for this success.

Since the inception of the programme in 2004, regions fraught with Naxalite violence have now been transformed, ensuring safety and justice for children. Continuous monitoring will continue until 2025 to maintain the child labour-free status in these regions.

