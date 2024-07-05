Maharashtra's Strategic Moves: Detention Centres, Milk Export Aid, Ganesh Festive Package

The Maharashtra government has given the nod to set up a permanent detention centre in Navi Mumbai for foreign nationals overstaying their visa limits. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired the cabinet meeting that approved this proposal.

This permanent detention centre will be constructed at Balegaon, Navi Mumbai, accommodating 213 inmates. In the interim, a temporary centre with an 80-person capacity will be established at Bhoiwada central jail, Mumbai. The government recognized the necessity of such facilities due to difficulties foreign nationals face returning home post imprisonment.

Additional cabinet decisions included financial aid for milk exporters, a Ganesh Festival package for ration card holders, a 2024 tourism policy aiming at Rs one lakh crore investment, and measures against Naxalite support. A purchase of 259 mobile forensic vehicles, a new authority for land acquisition, and distribution of 10,000 pink e-rickshaws to women were also approved. The ex-gratia payment for shikshan sevaks will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month.