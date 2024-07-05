Left Menu

Maharashtra's Strategic Moves: Detention Centres, Milk Export Aid, Ganesh Festive Package

The Maharashtra government approved key proposals including a permanent detention centre in Navi Mumbai, aid for milk producers, a special Ganesh Festival package for ration card holders, a 2024 tourism policy, and measures to curb Naxalite support. Various other initiatives targeting different sectors were also greenlit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:16 IST
Maharashtra's Strategic Moves: Detention Centres, Milk Export Aid, Ganesh Festive Package
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has given the nod to set up a permanent detention centre in Navi Mumbai for foreign nationals overstaying their visa limits. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired the cabinet meeting that approved this proposal.

This permanent detention centre will be constructed at Balegaon, Navi Mumbai, accommodating 213 inmates. In the interim, a temporary centre with an 80-person capacity will be established at Bhoiwada central jail, Mumbai. The government recognized the necessity of such facilities due to difficulties foreign nationals face returning home post imprisonment.

Additional cabinet decisions included financial aid for milk exporters, a Ganesh Festival package for ration card holders, a 2024 tourism policy aiming at Rs one lakh crore investment, and measures against Naxalite support. A purchase of 259 mobile forensic vehicles, a new authority for land acquisition, and distribution of 10,000 pink e-rickshaws to women were also approved. The ex-gratia payment for shikshan sevaks will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024