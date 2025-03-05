Left Menu

Two Naxalites responsible for killing C-60 commando during encounter held in Gadchiroli

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:43 IST
Two hardcore Naxalites, who collectively carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh and were also involved in the killing of a C-60 commando, were arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, an official said.

The Gadchiroli police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took into custody Kelu Madkam, alias Dolava (26), and Rama Korcha, alias Dummi (32), during an anti-Naxal operation in a forested area near Arewada, he said.

According to a release by the office of the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, the two were responsible for the death of a commando from the elite C-60 unit during an encounter with security forces at Dirangi-Fulnar in the district last month. The Maharashtra government had announced a reward of Rs 6 lakh for Dolava's arrest and a bounty of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to Dummi's capture.

Dolava is a resident of Chhattisgarh, while Dummi belongs to Gadchiroli. The two had entered the Arewada forest to conduct reconnaissance as part of the Maoists' plan to launch an attack, the release added.

