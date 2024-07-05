Left Menu

Hathras Stampede Probe: 90 Statements Recorded, Key Arrests Made

The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded statements of 90 individuals regarding the Hathras stampede, according to SIT chief Anupam Kulshrestha. The probe has revealed potential culpability among event organizers. Several arrests have been made, and further legal actions are anticipated as the investigation continues.

The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made significant progress in its probe into the Hathras stampede, recording statements from 90 individuals so far, SIT chief Anupam Kulshrestha confirmed.

Kulshrestha, who also serves as the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), is spearheading the team tasked with compiling a comprehensive report on the tragic July 2 incident that resulted in 121 fatalities during a 'satsang'.

Speaking to PTI in Hathras, ADG Kulshrestha revealed, 'Ninety statements have been recorded so far. A preliminary report has been submitted, while work on the detailed report continues.' She noted that the scope of the investigation has widened with emerging evidence pointing to the culpability of the event organizers.

ADG Kulshrestha emphasized that a 'conspiracy angle' has not been ruled out and assured that those responsible would face legal consequences.

The Hathras police have already arrested six volunteers associated with the satsang's organizing committee, and more arrests are expected.

Searches are underway to locate the main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, and additional suspects are being interrogated.

In Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been briefed on the initial SIT report. The confidential document includes statements from Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Nipun Aggarwal, and senior health department officials involved in the rescue and relief operations.

An FIR filed on July 2 cites various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and disappearance of evidence.

The state government has also set up a three-member judicial commission, led by a retired high court judge, to further investigate the tragedy and potential conspiracy elements.

