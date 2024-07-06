Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Truck Hits Overturned Autorickshaw

In a tragic incident in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, a woman named Roshni, along with her two daughters and another person, lost their lives when their autorickshaw was struck by a truck. The auto had overturned while attempting to dodge cattle on National Highway 43 on Friday night, police reported.

The accident occurred between Rungta and Pakaria villages. Sanjay Jaiswal, the in-charge at the Budhar police station, stated that the autorickshaw had overturned during its maneuver to avoid the cattle after which it was hit by a truck, leading to the fatalities.

The truck driver fled the accident scene, and Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek mentioned that a Rs 30,000 reward has been announced for information leading to the driver's arrest. Two injured occupants of the autorickshaw are currently receiving treatment at Shahdol medical college hospital. Further investigations into the accident are ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)