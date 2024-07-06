Left Menu

Absconding Suspect in Madhya Pradesh Found Dead

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man, who was absconding after allegedly killing a girl, was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The body of Yashwant Patel alias Ishu was found near a culvert at Piliya Nala near Kulon village, city superintendent of police (Bargi) Sunil Nema told PTI.

The police were on the lookout for Yashwant since Thursday after the death of Riya Patel (16), he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.

Investigations had revealed that the man suffered from some mental ailment, he said.

According to the police, Yashwant had allegedly entered the girl's house in Kulon village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, and stabbed her to death on Thursday afternoon.

A case was registered against the accused under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, they said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

