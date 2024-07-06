Mayawati Urges Action Against Preacher for Hathras Tragedy
BSP chief Mayawati has demanded strict action against Bhole Baba and others involved in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people. She urged the poor, Dalits, and oppressed not to be misled by such preachers, and instead follow Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's path and join BSP to change their own destinies.
BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday called for stringent action against Bhole Baba and others responsible for the July 2 Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 deaths. In a post on X, she urged the poor, Dalits, and oppressed to not be deceived by preachers like Bhole Baba.
She advised them to follow Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's teachings to alleviate their suffering and gain power through their own party, the BSP. Furthermore, she called for the government to take serious action against Bhole Baba and others involved in the stampede.
The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the tragedy, and six 'sevadars' from the event's organizing committee have been arrested. The main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, surrendered and is now in police custody.
