Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Action Against Preacher for Hathras Tragedy

BSP chief Mayawati has demanded strict action against Bhole Baba and others involved in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people. She urged the poor, Dalits, and oppressed not to be misled by such preachers, and instead follow Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's path and join BSP to change their own destinies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:17 IST
Mayawati Urges Action Against Preacher for Hathras Tragedy
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday called for stringent action against Bhole Baba and others responsible for the July 2 Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 deaths. In a post on X, she urged the poor, Dalits, and oppressed to not be deceived by preachers like Bhole Baba.

She advised them to follow Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's teachings to alleviate their suffering and gain power through their own party, the BSP. Furthermore, she called for the government to take serious action against Bhole Baba and others involved in the stampede.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the tragedy, and six 'sevadars' from the event's organizing committee have been arrested. The main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, surrendered and is now in police custody.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024