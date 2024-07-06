Left Menu

Main Accused in Hathras Stampede Arrested in Delhi

Devprakash Madhukar, linked to the deadly Hathras stampede, was apprehended by a Special Operations Group in Delhi. Madhukar, tied to a self-styled godman and political parties, faces scrutiny over his financial activities. His arrest and subsequent medical examination were heavily secured.

Main Accused in Hathras Stampede Arrested in Delhi
Devprakash Madhukar, the prime suspect in the deadly stampede on July 2 in Hathras, which resulted in 121 fatalities, was detained in Delhi's Najafgarh area by the Special Operations Group of Hathras police, according to officials on Saturday.

Madhukar, who was apprehended late Friday night, had reportedly been in contact with various political parties recently, revealed Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal.

Superintendent Agarwal detailed that Madhukar had been involved as a fundraiser for events organized by self-styled godman Surajpal aka Narayan Sakar Hari aka Bhole Baba, collecting donations on his behalf. The police intend to request Madhukar's remand for further investigation.

'We are examining his financial transactions and money trails, as well as reviewing call detail records,' Agarwal added.

Despite this, Madhukar's lawyer A P Singh claimed that his client had voluntarily surrendered to the police in Delhi where he had gone for medical treatment.

At approximately 2.15 pm on Saturday, Madhukar was escorted by police to the Bagla Combined District Hospital in Hathras for a medical examination, amidst tight security measures at the government hospital.

He arrived with his face concealed by a handkerchief and a stole wrapped around his head. Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang' where the stampede broke out, is the sole individual named in the FIR filed at Sikandra Rao police station concerning the incident.

