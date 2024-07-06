Pakistani Diplomat's Cook Booked for Molestation Attempt in Delhi

A Pakistani diplomat's cook has been accused of attempting to molest a domestic help at the diplomat's residence in central Delhi's Tilak Marg area, police reported on Saturday.

The complaint was filed by the woman, who is an Indian national, against Minhaj Hussain, 54, and was received by the Tilak Marg police station on June 28, according to a senior police officer.

A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, was registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The victim had been employed as a domestic help for a few months and resided in a quarter on the diplomat's premises. Hussain, who arrived in India from Pakistan in February, has reportedly been sent back to Pakistan, a claim that is currently being verified.

