Left Menu

Pakistani Diplomat's Cook Booked for Molestation Attempt in Delhi

A Pakistani diplomat's cook has been accused of attempting to molest a domestic help at the diplomat's Delhi residence. The victim, an Indian national, lodged a complaint against Minhaj Hussain, resulting in a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. Hussain has reportedly returned to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:27 IST
Pakistani Diplomat's Cook Booked for Molestation Attempt in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani diplomat's cook has been accused of attempting to molest a domestic help at the diplomat's residence in central Delhi's Tilak Marg area, police reported on Saturday.

The complaint was filed by the woman, who is an Indian national, against Minhaj Hussain, 54, and was received by the Tilak Marg police station on June 28, according to a senior police officer.

A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, was registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The victim had been employed as a domestic help for a few months and resided in a quarter on the diplomat's premises. Hussain, who arrived in India from Pakistan in February, has reportedly been sent back to Pakistan, a claim that is currently being verified.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024