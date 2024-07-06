Family Arrested for Killing Daughter Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Rajasthan

Police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district have arrested family members of a 20-year-old woman for her alleged abduction and murder over her inter-caste marriage.

A year ago, Shimla Kushwah and Ravindra Bheel eloped and got married in Ghaziabad, UP. The couple had been living in Madhya Pradesh but visited Baran district in Rajasthan on Thursday to withdraw money.

Informed by a relative about Kushwah's presence, her father, brother, and three relatives abducted her. Bheel notified local police, leading to the Jawar police station's involvement. The family allegedly strangulated Kushwah and attempted to cremate her remains, but police intervened and recovered her partially burnt body. Four of the accused were arrested immediately, while others were apprehended later. A case has been registered against multiple family members under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Some suspects, including Mangilal, are still at large.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)