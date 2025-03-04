Major Lapses Lead to Acquittal in 2010 Delhi Abduction-Murder Case

In a significant turn of events, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has acquitted five individuals charged with the 2010 abduction and murder of a man, highlighting substantial investigation failures. The acquittals, announced by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pankaj Arora, underscore the court's dissatisfaction with the police inquiry, which was marred by crucial lapses.

The accused, Bachchan Nagar, Umesh Kumar, Yogesh alias Kalli, Parvinder alias Titu, and Praveen Nagar, were acquitted due to a lack of conclusive evidence linking them to the crime. The court emphasized the prosecution's inability to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, a standard crucial in criminal cases.

Central to the acquittal was the inadequacy of forensic investigation. Key evidence, including potential blood-stained items, were not sent for forensic analysis, a shortcoming the court deemed consequential. This case, involving serious allegations of abduction, murder, and evidence tampering, now stands as a cautionary tale of investigative oversight.

