Left Menu

High-Profile Figures Appear in Court for Muzaffarnagar Riots Case

UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal and several other high-profile figures appeared in a special MP/MLA court in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. The court has scheduled further hearings for July 9. Prosecutors allege the accused incited violence through hate speeches during a panchayat meeting in August 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:30 IST
High-Profile Figures Appear in Court for Muzaffarnagar Riots Case
  • Country:
  • India

UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, former union minister Sanjeev Balyan, ex-BJP MLA Umesh Malik, Narsinghanand Saraswati, and others appeared in a special MP/MLA court on Friday regarding their involvement in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Special Judge Devendra Singh Fauzdar has set July 9 for the next hearing in the case.

Prosecution officer Niraj Singh informed PTI that 21 people are accused of delivering hate speeches in August 2013.

The prosecution alleges that the accused incited violence through speeches at a panchayat meeting in August 2013.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and nearby areas during August and September 2013 resulted in more than 60 deaths and displaced over 40,000 people.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024