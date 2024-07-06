High-Profile Figures Appear in Court for Muzaffarnagar Riots Case

UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, former union minister Sanjeev Balyan, ex-BJP MLA Umesh Malik, Narsinghanand Saraswati, and others appeared in a special MP/MLA court on Friday regarding their involvement in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Special Judge Devendra Singh Fauzdar has set July 9 for the next hearing in the case.

Prosecution officer Niraj Singh informed PTI that 21 people are accused of delivering hate speeches in August 2013.

The prosecution alleges that the accused incited violence through speeches at a panchayat meeting in August 2013.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and nearby areas during August and September 2013 resulted in more than 60 deaths and displaced over 40,000 people.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)