Customs Seize Exotic Animals Smuggled from Thailand at Mumbai Airport

Customs officials seized seven exotic birds and three monkeys smuggled from Thailand at Mumbai airport, detaining two passengers. Three birds were found dead and surviving animals were handed to RAWW for treatment before being returned to Thailand as per the Wildlife Protection Act.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials have seized seven exotic birds and three monkeys, illegally smuggled from Thailand, at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and detained two passengers, authorities announced on Saturday.

Out of the seven birds, three were found dead upon unboxing the consignment, while the surviving animals are set to be repatriated to Thailand, according to a forest department official. The passengers' luggage, which arrived on Friday, revealed the concealed wildlife that included seven flame bowerbirds, two cottontop tamarin monkeys, and one marmoset monkey.

The dehydrated and stressed animals were handed over to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for immediate treatment, confirmed Pawan Sharma, president of RAWW and honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra forest department. Dr. Rina Dev and her team of rescuers treated the animals before they were returned to customs authorities.

As these animals are not native to India, they will be sent back to Thailand in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act, stated a forest department official.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

