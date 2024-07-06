Left Menu

Man Sentenced to Life for Family Murders

A local court sentenced Ilyas to life in prison for murdering his wife and two minor children. The murders took place six years ago, and the court acquitted his mother and two other women due to insufficient evidence. Ilyas is also fined Rs 27,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:35 IST
Man Sentenced to Life for Family Murders
Ilyas
  • Country:
  • India

A local court sentenced a man to life in prison on Saturday after convicting him for murdering his wife and two minor children in a six-year-old case.

Assistant district government advocate (criminal) Abhinav Chaturvedi said additional sessions judge Namrata Agarwal held one Ilyas guilty of murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

She also fined him Rs 27,000.

Ilyas' mother Zaitoon Nisha and two other women were acquitted due to lack of evidence, with the court saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

Chaturvedi said 26-year-old Shahnaz Begum of Veerpur Bhatpurwa in the Chhapia area of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district and her two children -- four-year-old Farid and three-year-old Sabreen -- were murdered and their bodies thrown in a pond.

Police had registered a murder case against Ilyas (30), mother-in-law and two other women of the same village.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024