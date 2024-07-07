Left Menu

Ukraine's air force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, revealed that his forces tricked Russian troops into wasting missiles on sophisticated models resembling military targets. These mock-ups, which included fighter aircraft and missile batteries, were placed near Kriviy Rih and Odesa. The revelation aims to illustrate the complexity of war strategies.

In an unexpected turn of events, Ukraine's air force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, announced this Saturday that his forces successfully deceived Russian troops into deploying missiles against cleverly crafted models meant to look like legitimate military targets.

Commander Oleshchuk, in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, detailed that these models resembled fighter aircraft and surface-to-air missile systems, positioned strategically at an airfield near Kriviy Rih and in an area within the Black Sea port district of Odesa.

Accompanying the statement was a video purportedly from a Russian reconnaissance drone, showing Iskander missiles targeting these decoys. "Air force personnel conducted passive defence measures!" Oleshchuk emphasized. He thanked those who contributed to the high-quality mock-ups, underscoring that the ruse had reduced the number of Russian Iskander missiles. He stressed that the disclosure was made to make the public aware of the complexities involved in warfare.

