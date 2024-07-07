Singapore Warns of Potential 'Violent Splinter Cells' Post JI Dissolution
Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has voiced concerns about the emergence of violent splinter cells following the disbandment of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) in Indonesia. While the impact remains uncertain, Singapore continues its vigilance against terrorism. The JI, responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings, aims to establish an Islamic caliphate in Southeast Asia.
Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has raised alarms over the risk of 'violent splinter cells' emerging in the foreseeable future, following the disbandment of the terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) in Indonesia.
Despite the disbandment, the longer-term effects are still unclear, according to Channel News Asia, citing MHA sources. Singapore, a multi-ethnic hub for global multinationals, remains consistently on high alert against terrorism in Southeast Asia due to its prized target status.
The ministry urges the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the police or the Internal Security Department immediately. JI, known for atrocities like the 2002 Bali bombings that left over 200 dead, continues to appeal to various groups through its radical ideologies aiming to establish an Islamic caliphate in Southeast Asia.
JI's dissolution was officially announced on June 30, confirmed by a video featuring key JI leaders, including Abu Rusdan and Para Wijayanto, both currently detained. The group plans to reintegrate into the Republic of Indonesia and reform its school curricula to eliminate extremist teachings.
