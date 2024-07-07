Left Menu

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Kimberly Polman, a 51-year-old Canadian returnee from Syria, has been charged with terrorism offenses. Polman is accused of leaving Canada to join the Islamic State in 2015. The charges include participating in a terrorist organization's activities. Polman was repatriated to Canada in 2022 but was not initially charged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 07:37 IST
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian police announced on Saturday that they have charged Kimberly Polman, a returnee from Syria, with terrorism-related offenses. This follows an investigation into allegations that she had joined the Islamic State (ISIS) group. Polman, 51, faces two counts under Section 83 of the Criminal Code, including leaving Canada to participate in the activities of a terrorist group and participating in the activities of a terrorist group.

The investigation revealed that Polman traveled from Canada to Syria in 2015 with the intention of joining ISIS. She was repatriated to Canada in 2022. However, her lawyer had previously indicated that she had not been charged criminally upon her return.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024