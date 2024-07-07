Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian police announced on Saturday that they have charged Kimberly Polman, a returnee from Syria, with terrorism-related offenses. This follows an investigation into allegations that she had joined the Islamic State (ISIS) group. Polman, 51, faces two counts under Section 83 of the Criminal Code, including leaving Canada to participate in the activities of a terrorist group and participating in the activities of a terrorist group.

The investigation revealed that Polman traveled from Canada to Syria in 2015 with the intention of joining ISIS. She was repatriated to Canada in 2022. However, her lawyer had previously indicated that she had not been charged criminally upon her return.

