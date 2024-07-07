BSF Cracks Down on Smuggling and Human Trafficking at Border Outposts

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified security at vulnerable border outposts and initiated a crackdown on smugglers and human traffickers, a senior official confirmed.

BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General (IG) Patel Piyush Purushottam Das disclosed that during recent discussions in Shillong with the Bangladesh Border Guards, a dossier containing a list of Bangladeshi criminals active in border areas was handed to the neighboring country's forces.

'The BGB has assured us that action will be taken against these individuals according to the law,' Das informed reporters on Saturday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently emphasized the spike in infiltration along the state's international border.

Das noted that the two border security forces agreed to pinpoint vulnerable sections and conduct coordinated joint patrols.

He added that officers have been instructed to initiate intelligence-driven operations to capture smugglers and traffickers.

Additional teams are now being deployed, with a special focus on joint operations with state police.

Das further revealed that physical dominance has been enhanced with the deployment of surveillance technology, including AI-enabled cameras and facial recognition tools.

