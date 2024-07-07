Left Menu

BSF Cracks Down on Smuggling and Human Trafficking at Border Outposts

The Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened security at sensitive outposts to combat smuggling and human trafficking. In a recent meeting with Bangladesh Border Guards, a list of Bangladeshi criminals was handed over. Both forces agreed to conduct joint patrols, and additional surveillance technology has been deployed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:57 IST
BSF Cracks Down on Smuggling and Human Trafficking at Border Outposts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified security at vulnerable border outposts and initiated a crackdown on smugglers and human traffickers, a senior official confirmed.

BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General (IG) Patel Piyush Purushottam Das disclosed that during recent discussions in Shillong with the Bangladesh Border Guards, a dossier containing a list of Bangladeshi criminals active in border areas was handed to the neighboring country's forces.

'The BGB has assured us that action will be taken against these individuals according to the law,' Das informed reporters on Saturday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently emphasized the spike in infiltration along the state's international border.

Das noted that the two border security forces agreed to pinpoint vulnerable sections and conduct coordinated joint patrols.

He added that officers have been instructed to initiate intelligence-driven operations to capture smugglers and traffickers.

Additional teams are now being deployed, with a special focus on joint operations with state police.

Das further revealed that physical dominance has been enhanced with the deployment of surveillance technology, including AI-enabled cameras and facial recognition tools.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024